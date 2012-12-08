How Taco Bell Explains What Its Food Is To People In India

Photo: BLW Photography/Flickr

Niren Chaudhary, president of The New Standalone at Yum! Brands, spoke at Yum!’s investor conference and mentioned something interesting about what Taco Bell is doing in India.It’s difficult to convey exactly what Taco Bell is to the Indian consumer because it’s so foreign, and even if they were familiar with Mexican food, Taco Bell’s take on it is a totally non-traditional mashup.



What does Taco Bell do to bridge the gap with consumers?

“We are taking local inspiration to develop some fusion products that help the Indian consumers bridge their understanding of what Taco Bell is and how to use that food,” said Chaudhary.

He cited the “kotito” as his favourite example.

Chaudhary explains (helpfully transcribed by Seeking Alpha):

“it sounds like a mouthful, kotito. But actually, it is a fusion product. It has a combination of the Indian bread on the outside called koti [ph] and on the inside, it has the good old international burrito fillings.

So koti and burrito is kotito, a very outstanding product and one for which I would highly recommend that you make a trip to Bangalore. And if you take kotito on the way to Bangalore, I think the flight won’t seem that long.”

… we’re very excited about the food innovation that we’re doing, leveraging our global pantry, creating a comprehensive vegetarian layer and then creating these fusion products to help bridge the understanding for the new consumers as to what Taco Bell might be and how they might use our food.

