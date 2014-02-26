Taco Bell Will Start Selling A Burrito Wrapped In A Quesadilla

Taco Bell is going to start selling a burrito wrapped in a quesadilla.

The product, called a quesarito, is currently being tested in Oklahoma City, reports Nation’s Restaurant News.

“It’s a killer product,” Taco Bell president Brian Niccol told the publication. “It’s lighting it up.”

Taco Bell didn’t elaborate on the release date, only saying it would be sometime this year.

The quesarito isn’t a new concept in fast food.

The Chipotle version is allegedly a favourite at the brand’s Colorado headquarters.

While some normal customers have claimed they were served quesaritos at Chipotle, the company has never officially acknowledged the item.

We’ve reached out to Taco Bell for photos of the new product.

Here’s the promo poster the fast food chain was using.

