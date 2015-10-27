Taco Bell is testing a new breakfast item that's unlike anything we've seen before

The breakfast wars are on.

Taco Bell is currently testing a new breakfast item — the croissant taco.

The brand’s take on the classic French pastry can be found at some Taco Bell locations in Ohio, according to Grub Street.

The fast food chain has not announced a national roll out, but is not ruling out the possibility if the product does well in tests.

The taco is filled with egg, cheese, and sausage or ham.

Breakfast has become an increasingly popular menu category, leading to McDonald’s serving its Egg McMuffins and hash browns all day.

Last week a Burger King location in New Jersey also began serving breakfast all day.

Taco Bell began serving breakfast items in 2012 and already has the waffle taco and biscuit taco.

People already seem to be on board with the new item.

/sees Taco Bell is testing croissant tacos//gets excited///sees they’re only being tested in Ohio////gets sad

— Glumdorklic Locanthi (@HuekahJohn) October 23, 2015

slightly leaning towards Taco Bell but that croissant sandwich sounds hella good

— ♡yung bessie♡ (@ygimani) September 25, 2015

The thing is, Taco Bell’s “croissant tacos” don’t… look… terrible?

— Jessica Dennis (@jessicadennis) October 22, 2015

Woke up early for the Taco Bell croissant taco and nfl in London

— tecate ronald (@youcancallmeron) October 4, 2015

