Taco Bell is testing a new breakfast item that's unlike anything we've seen before

The breakfast wars are on.

Taco Bell is currently testing a new breakfast item — the croissant taco.

The brand’s take on the classic French pastry can be found at some Taco Bell locations in Ohio, according to Grub Street.

The fast food chain has not announced a national roll out, but is not ruling out the possibility if the product does well in tests.

The taco is filled with egg, cheese, and sausage or ham. 

Breakfast has become an increasingly popular menu category, leading to McDonald’s serving its Egg McMuffins and hash browns all day. 

Last week a Burger King location in New Jersey also began serving breakfast all day

Taco Bell began serving breakfast items in 2012 and already has the waffle taco and biscuit taco. 

People already seem to be on board with the new item. 

