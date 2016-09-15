There's a way to get PlayStation's new virtual reality headset before it hits shelves

Kate Taylor Sony’s PlayStation VR headset, on display at Taco Bell’s Manhattan pop-up to celebrate the launch.

Sony’s PlayStation VR is gearing up to be one of the most revolutionary launches in tech this year. Now, there’s a way to get the virtual reality headset before it hits shelves in October.

On Thursday, Taco Bell will begin giving away a PlayStation VR every 15 minutes every day until October 19.

Customers who buy a $5 Big Box (which contains the new Cheddar Habanero Quesarito, a Doritos Locos Taco, a Crunchy Taco, and a medium drink) can enter the code on the side of the box on the company’s website or text the code to 72823 to see if they have won.

The PlayStation VR is officially launching on October 13. However, Taco Bell says that early giveaway winners will begin to receive their devices on October 11.

Taco Bell Here’s what the Quesarito Big Box will look like for the next month.

Each winner will receive a PlayStation VR Launch Bundle, which includes a headset, headphones, camera, two motion controllers, and a $40 PlayStation store credit.

Taco Bell and Sony are giving away 3,360 bundles, adding up to roughly $1.7 million in value.

“Taco Bell is a brand that lives at the intersection of food and culture, and that is why we’re particularly excited to be giving people the chance to be among the first to access the hottest tech this season with PlayStation VR — along with our limited edition spicy Quesarito $5 box,” Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “It’s two exclusives brought together.”

Customers can only plug in one code per day, with the contest running from September 15 to October 19. In addition to getting codes by buying the Big Box, you can also access a code by mailing in a request for a code or, starting October 5, requesting a code online.

Sony’s virtual reality headset has been a long time in the making. Sony has been working on the headset since 2010, debuting the project in March 2014 as “Project Morpheus.”

While Taco Bell’s role as one of the first purveyors of the PlayStation VR may at first seem confusing, it isn’t an unprecedented move for the chain. This is the fourth year that Taco Bell has partnered with Sony for a giveaway.

Last year, the chain partnered with Sony for a gold PlayStation 4 — device that became so popular winners have been able to resell them online for $1,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.