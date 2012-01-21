Taco Bell Is Finally Debuting Its Long-Awaited Breakfast Menu After Five Years Of Testing

The fabled Taco Bell breakfast menu is finally becoming a reality after five years of testing, reports Lisa Jennings at Nation’s Restaurant News.



That’s right. The chain is rolling out its long-awaited “First Meal” breakfast menu next week in 750 locations across 10 states. It will be available by Thursday next week in those stores.

If one of those locations isn’t near you, you’ll have to wait. But Taco Bell does plan to be a big player in the fast food breakfast business, and says it will have the menu in 5,800 locations in the US by 2014.

The Orange Country Register recently got a sneak peek at the new breakfast line at a southern California location where it was being tested. Many rumoured items that had popped up over the past few years have been scrapped, but here’s some of what made the cut:

“We sampled an egg and bacon burrito, a sausage and egg “crunch” wrap, hash browns, iced coffee and Cinnabon Delights. The latter are tiny little fried dough balls with a creme filling and dusted with sugar and cinnamon. The food items range in price from 99 cents to $2.79. Coffee, orange juice and iced coffee (vanilla or mocha) will cost 99 cents to $1.99.”

And in a push to position itself more directly against trendy competitors Chipotle and Qdoba, Taco Bell’s new Cantina menu is hitting 150 stores too. It boasts fresher, higher-end items, in an attempt to change what consumers perceive about the brand. Still, Taco Bell promises to keep its prices low.

