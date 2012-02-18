Taco Bell Is About To Debut Its New Doritos Taco Shells Nationwide

Photo: Taco Bell

The wait is almost over.Taco Bell will debut its fabled Doritos Locos Tacos at midnight on March 8th, and it’s going to stay permanently. reports Elie Ayrouth at Foodbeast.



The new type of taco is a joint project with Frito-Lay, and it was tested in a few locations last year.

It’s coming with a promo campaign as well, using the hashtags #DoritosLocosTacos and #Contest. The person who retweets news about the new taco will win a visit from the Taco Bell truck, reports Jennings.

This is the type of food item that has the ability to attract a cult following because it’s so bizarre. Plus, some Doritos flavours already have a sort of cult behind them.

Taco Bell is certainly aware of this. The first flavour to come out will be Nacho Cheese, but Cool Ranch—a cult favourite—will come afterwards as the brand tries to milk as much hype as it can get.

These tacos are just one small part of Taco Bell’s big repositioning plan to turn things around during a period of stagnant sales.

Will they be its saving grace?

