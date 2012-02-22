Taco Bell Has A New Slogan To Replace 'Think Outside The Bun'

Photo: By mikebaird on Flickr

Taco Bell’s killing its “Think outside the bun” slogan and replacing it with “Live mas” (mas means ‘more’ in Spanish), reports Maureen Morrison at AdAge.It’s another part of its strategy to turn things around by being more upscale. The move comes after a bunch of others by Taco Bell—reinventing the taco by using a Dorito shell, a whole new cantina menu and more.



Now, a simple change of slogan isn’t going to be the key to Taco Bell’s turnaround, but it’s not going to hurt it either, even if people don’t identify with it. Taco Bell’s changed its slogan a lot over the years (remember that Taco Bell chihuahua? “Yo quiero Taco Bell”), and none of them seem to have hurt the brand.

But what it does do is take some of the fun out of the brand. “Live mas” is its most boring slogan yet, but it does show its commitment to become a more serious, upscale chain.

Here’s what a Taco Bell spokesman told AdAge about the change:

“[It’s] is a way to signify and underscore the brand’s “commitment to value, quality, relevance and an exceptional experience.” He added that at the centre of the slogan is going from mindset of “food as fuel” to food as experience and lifestyle.”

What do you think of Taco Bell’s new slogan?

