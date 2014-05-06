How To Get The Most Taco Bell Calories For Your Money

Thanks to one good clever developer, you can now get the most bang for your buck at Taco Bell.

Kunal Batra, a eeveloper evangelist at Sendgrid, revealed an ingenious hack that lets you find out what you can order at Taco Bell based on how much money you have in your pocket.

Say you’re starving, but you only have $US6 on you. Simply email [email protected] with the number 6 in the subject (no dollar sign). You will then receive a response that lists the most caloric menu items you can order for $US6.

The hack came out of this year’s TechCrunch Disrupt hackathon. Batra scraped the Taco Bell website and used a python backend to put it all together and create the hack.

This simple system could not only solve the ubiquitous problem of munchies, but it actually could be an interesting service for restaurants and other merchants. It saves us from having to do any maths and provides the most cost-efficient use of our money.

Watch this video to hear Batra explain how he created the Taco Bell hack:

