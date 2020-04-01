Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos at its drive-thrus, and you don't even have to make a purchase to get them

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Show up at any participating Taco Bell drive-thru for free Doritos Locos Tacos.

On Tuesday, Taco Bell is giving away one free Doritos Locos Tacos to anyone who goes to its drive-thrus.

In a press release, Taco Bell CEO Mark King described the giveaway as “a small way for us to say thank you for the ways you’re showing up for your communities and our chance to give you a little TLC during this time.”

Taco Bell’s giveaway is the latest in a series of moves by fast-food chains to keep their businesses alive amid pandemic-related shutdowns.

No purchase is necessary to obtain a free taco. All you have to do is show up.

The offer is available at participating locations while supplies last.

The chain is also offering free delivery through Grubhub on orders over $US12.

“For many of you, delivery is more than just an option – it’s a necessity,” King said.

Fast-food chains have not been immune to the financial devastation of the pandemic. The loss of foot traffic has dealt a deadly blow to many restaurants, and larger chains have also been forced to take drastic measures to adapt. McDonald’s, for example, temporarily cut its beloved all-day breakfast menu and pared down its offerings in preparation for reduced traffic.

