Taco Bell is giving away free food

Taco Bell is giving away free

Doritos Locos Taco after the

Cleveland Indians’ Francisco Lindor stole a base in Game 1 of the World Series championship.

The fast-food chain promised to give away free food if a base is stolen by any player from either team (Cleveland or the Chicago Cubs) during the 2016 Word Series Championship, as part of the “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion.

Lindor did just that on Tuesday, when he stole second base, helping Cleveland triumph 6-0 over the Cubs.

The infielder was apparently aware of Taco Bell’s promotion.

“The guys told me,” Lindor told USA Today’s For The Win. “Have some tacos! I’ll probably have some tacos, too.”

To pick up your free Doritos Locos Taco, Taco Bell customers can go to any Taco Bell location in the US between 2 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2.

This isn’t the first time Taco Bell has been forced to pay up with free food during the World Series. Last year, Taco Bell spent at least $10 million giving away free A.M. Crunchwraps

after

Kansas City Royals player Lorenzo Cain stole second base during a game against the New York Mets.

