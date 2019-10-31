Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos — here's how to get them

WIlliam Wei, Business Insider

Taco Bell promised to give away free Doritos Locos Tacos if a base was stolen during the 2019 World Series.

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner stole a base during the first World Series game, so Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos on Wednesday.

The free tacos can be redeemed at any participating Taco Bell restaurant between 2 and 6 p.m. local time, or all day through Taco Bell’s app or website.

Trea Turner stole a base. Now, everyone gets free tacos.

Fans can get a free order of Doritos Locos Tacos if they order through the Taco Bell website or app on Wednesday, thanks to the “steal a base, steal a taco” promotion the chain announced on October 14.

The “steal a base, steal a taco” promotion promised fans that any time a base was stolen during the 2019 World Series, Taco Bell would give every person in America the chance to get one free Doritos Locos Taco.

Turner, shortstop for the Washington Nationals, stole a base during the first game of the World Series on October 22. So now, as promised, Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos on Wednesday, while supplies last.

The free tacos can be obtained at any participating Taco Bell restaurant between 2 and 6 p.m. local time on Wednesday. Alternatively, fans can order Doritos Locos Tacos through the Taco Bell app or website from midnight to 11:59 p.m. local time on Wednesday to redeem the offer.

However, fans can only redeem the offer once throughout the World Series, regardless of how many bases are stolen.

