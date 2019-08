We got an advance tasting of Taco Bell’s newest menu addition: the Quesalupa. It was officially revealed in a commercial during the Super Bowl. As you can probably tell from the name, it’s a chalupa with a quesadilla shell.

Produced by Joe Avella



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.