Taco Bell Tracks Down And Fires Employee Who Was Pictured Licking Food

Taco Bell has tracked down and fired the employee pictured licking taco shells in a horrifying photo.



In a statement on its website, the company said that the photos were taken during an employee training session and the tacos were not meant to be sold to customers.

“We do not believe these employees harmed, or intended to harm, anyone,” the company said in the release. “But we deplore the impressions this has caused to our customers, fans, franchisees, and team members.”

The photo was recently posted to Taco Bell’s Facebook page and went viral on social media but has since been removed.

In case you needed a refresher, here’s the photo in question:

Taco Bell employee photographed licking taco shells in March.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.