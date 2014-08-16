Check Out Taco Bell's New Dollar Menu

Ashley Lutz
Dollar Cravings Menu POP taco bellTaco Bell

Taco Bell is launching a new dollar menu on Aug. 18.

The “Dollar Cravings” menu items will have 11 items, the company said in a news release. Taco Bell has been testing a similar menu for about a year.

The $US1 items include a “shredded chicken mini quesadilla, beefy Fritos burrito, beefy mini quesadilla, spicy tostada, cheesy bean & rice Burrito, cheesy roll up, triple layer nachos, spicy potato soft taco, Cinnabon Delights, Cinnamon twists, and caramel apple empanadas,” the company said.

Here are photos of every item on the menu:

1. Cheesy bean-and-rice burrito.

Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito taco bellTaco Bell

2. Cheesy roll-up.

Cheesy Rollup taco bellTaco Bell

3. Shredded-chicken mini quesadilla.

Shredded Chicken Mini Quesadilla taco bellTaco Bell

4. Spicy potato soft taco.

Spicy Potato Soft Taco taco bellTaco Bell

5. Spicy tostada.

Spicy Tostada taco bellTaco Bell

6. Beefy Fritos burrito.

Beefy Fritos Burrito taco bellTaco Bell

7. Beefy mini quesadilla.

Beefy Mini Quesadilla taco bellTaco Bell

8. Triple-layer nachos.

Triple Layer Nachos taco bellTaco Bell

9. Cinnabon Delights.

Cinnabon Delights taco bellTaco Bell

10. Cinnamon twists.

Cinnamon Twists taco bellTaco Bell

11. Caramel-apple empanadas.

Carmel Apple Empanada taco bellTaco Bell

