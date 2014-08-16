Check Out Taco Bell's New Dollar Menu

Taco Bell is launching a new dollar menu on Aug. 18.

The “Dollar Cravings” menu items will have 11 items, the company said in a news release. Taco Bell has been testing a similar menu for about a year.

The $US1 items include a “shredded chicken mini quesadilla, beefy Fritos burrito, beefy mini quesadilla, spicy tostada, cheesy bean & rice Burrito, cheesy roll up, triple layer nachos, spicy potato soft taco, Cinnabon Delights, Cinnamon twists, and caramel apple empanadas,” the company said.

Here are photos of every item on the menu:

1. Cheesy bean-and-rice burrito.

2. Cheesy roll-up.

3. Shredded-chicken mini quesadilla.

4. Spicy potato soft taco.

5. Spicy tostada.

6. Beefy Fritos burrito.

7. Beefy mini quesadilla.

8. Triple-layer nachos.

9. Cinnabon Delights.

10. Cinnamon twists.

11. Caramel-apple empanadas.

