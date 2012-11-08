Taco Bell's Latest Big Idea Has To Do With A Caramel Apple Empanada

Photo: Taco Bell

Taco Bell has been having a huge year when it comes to product launches, with Doritos Locos Tacos and the Cantina menu as its centerpieces.Now, it’s going somewhere new: desserts.



That’s right. Taco Bell is debuting three new dessert offerings Thursday.

“Our consumers have told us they’d like to see the “sweeter” side of Taco Bell’s menu, and as a result, we are launching nationally our new desserts menu,” says the press release. “Each for under a dollar, the menu items will feature fun, craveable and value-friendly items that make a good dessert or snack on-the-go.”

Here are the three items:

Caramel Apple Empanada – A pastry pocket filled with chunks of warm apples in creamy caramel sauce.

Churro – Taco Bell’s version of the Mexican doughnut, dusted in cinnamon sugar and served warm.

Cookie Sandwich – Two triangle-shaped chocolate chip cookies with vanilla cream filling in between.

There will also be two limited-time Fruitista freeze drinks — Strawberry and Mango Crème.Taco Bell has a new national product launching too: The XXL Steak Nachos, which have a triple portion of steak compared to its regular 1.5 oz Steak Taco.

And it’s testing two new items in limited markets.

The Cantina Bell Double Steak Quesadilla (steak quesadilla with pepper jack cheese‚ is hitting Charlotte, NC, while the Smothered Burrito (it’s smothered with red sauce and melted shredded cheese) will be tested in Dayton, OH.

