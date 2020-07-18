Taco Bell is slashing potatoes from the menu, and vegan and vegetarian customers are furious

Taco Bell Taco Bell is slashing potatoes from the menu, to the horror of some vegetarian and vegan customers.

Some potato lovers – including vegetarian and vegan fast-food customers – are furious about the menu change.

“While some vegetarian favourites are retiring, we’re continuing to innovate across all categories – including plant-based,” a Taco Bell representative said.

On Friday, the fast-food chain announced that in mid-August it would cut potato options, including the Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, and Cheesy Potato Loaded Grillers, from the menu.

“We know some vegetarian go-to items might be gone, but Taco Bell’s menu remains highly customisable,” Taco Bell said in a press release. “Don’t forget to lookout for the vegetarian symbol on menus to indicate vegetarian products, and remember you can swap out any protein for beans in any menu item.”

The loss of potatoes in particular sparked backlash on social media.

i dont think i’m exaggerating when i say that taco bell getting rid of potatoes & loaded grillers is actually illegal — honeybun (@lilpochaco) July 14, 2020

taco bell getting rid of potatoes in august so therefore i will be passing away in august — tori (@seitanwhore) July 14, 2020

Taco Bell is taking away fiesta potatoes, they’re about to be BajaBankrupt — taylor (@tayloristigner) July 15, 2020

The decision to cut potatoes from the menu is a particularly difficult loss for some vegetarian and vegan Taco Bell fans.

TACO BELL SWEETIE YOU BETTER NOT BE REMOVING YOUR POTATOES FROM YOUR MENU. DONT DO POTATO LOVERS & VEGANS LIKE THIS. BEANS & POTATOES IS ALL WE GOT. DONT DO US DIRTY. DONT BE SHY: ADD SOME VEGAN MEAT & CHEESE. — BLACKLIVESMATTER (@tyrathetaurus) July 14, 2020

remember last year when Taco Bell was like we’re greatly expanding our vegan options! and now they’re getting rid of potatoes — VIVA EVO (@galacticdad) July 14, 2020

hey @tacobell idk if ur aware, but u were a safe haven when it came to fast food for vegans/vegetarians because potatoes were used to substitute meat. This was probably your worst idea to date. you're about to lose more clientele than you're even aware of. — rosie ♉︎ (@rorodababy) July 17, 2020

When asked for further information about Taco Bell’s plans to fill the gap left by potatoes, a Taco Bell representative emphasised that the chain plans to continue to push for more vegetarian options.

“We launched the new Vegetarian Panel at the beginning of the year, prior to our shifts in operations over the last few months related to COVID-19,” the representative said in an email to Business Insider. “While some vegetarian favourites are retiring, we’re continuing to innovate across all categories – including plant-based.”

Last year, Taco Bell told Business Insider that the chain was avoiding faux meat options, instead focusing on “real plant-based proteins” such as beans and potatoes. However, in February, CEO Mark King told Bloomberg that the chain believes “plant-based protein has a place on the menu,” and that he had recently met with Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat.

