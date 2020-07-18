Taco Bell confirms plans to slash 12 items from the menu, including potatoes, Nachos Supreme, and Loaded Grillers

Taco Bell Taco Bell is making radical changes to its menu.

Taco Bell confirmed rumours that it is cutting 12 items from its menu in August, including fan favourites such as Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Nachos Supreme, and Loaded Grillers.

Taco Bell is also adding two new options to the menu: a $US5 Grande Nachos Box and a $US1 beef burrito.

“While change is hard, a simplified menu and innovation process will leave room for new fan favourites, continued progress in categories such as plant-based diets, and even opportunities for the return of some classics on a limited time basis,” Taco Bell said in a press release.

The fast-food chain announced on Friday that it is removing 12 items from its menu, including fan favourites such as Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Nachos Supreme, and Loaded Grillers. Quesaritos are going to be cut from restaurants’ menus, but will remain available for order online and in the chain’s app.

Taco Bell’s new menu will go into effect on August 13.

Here’s the list of what is being cut from the menu:

Tacos

Grilled Steak Soft Taco

Burritos

7-Layer Burrito

Specialties

Quesarito (still available via web/app for order ahead)

Nachos Supreme

Cravings Value

Beefy Fritos Burrito®

Spicy Tostada

Triple Layer Nachos

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Snacks

Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes

Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho)

Chips & Dips

Breakfast

Mini Skillet Bowl

Taco Bell is also adding two new options to the menu in mid-August: a $US5 Grande Nachos Box, which including chips, beef, refried beans, nacho cheese, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream, and a $US1 beef burrito.

Rumours of the menu cuts – especially of vegetarian-friendly potatoes – sparked backlash on social media even before Taco Bell confirmed the changes.

taco bell getting rid of potatoes in august so therefore i will be passing away in august — tori (@seitanwhore) July 14, 2020

TACO BELL SWEETIE YOU BETTER NOT BE REMOVING YOUR POTATOES FROM YOUR MENU. DONT DO POTATO LOVERS & VEGANS LIKE THIS. BEANS & POTATOES IS ALL WE GOT. DONT DO US DIRTY. DONT BE SHY: ADD SOME VEGAN MEAT & CHEESE. — BLACKLIVESMATTER (@tyrathetaurus) July 14, 2020

i dont think i’m exaggerating when i say that taco bell getting rid of potatoes & loaded grillers is actually illegal — honeybun (@lilpochaco) July 14, 2020

If Taco Bell actually gets rid of potatoes I will commit not alive — – (@selfxexplosive) July 14, 2020

Taco Bell hinted that the menu revamp might lead to some new vegetarian-friendly options in the future.

“We know some vegetarian go-to items might be gone, but Taco Bell’s menu remains highly customisable,” the chain said in Friday’s press release. “Don’t forget to lookout for the vegetarian symbol on menus to indicate vegetarian products, and remember you can swap out any protein for beans in any menu item.”

