Baltimore Man's Desperate Craigslist Plea For Taco Bell Is Hilarious

As winter storm Janus rolled in yesterday, people retreated to their homes and apartments to wait for the snow to stop.

If you were smart, you hopefully had food and libations on hand to pass the time.

If not, maybe you took an alternative route, like this guy in Baltimore. (Warning: Some NSFW language here.)

The full (semi-NSFW) text reads:

Guys it’s snowing like a bitch outside, I’ve had a few drinks too many, and my sh*tty little hybrid douchemobile can’t possibly make it to the neighbourhood Taco Bell in this weather. I need someone with a 4 wheel drive vehicle to come pick my drunk arse up, take me to the Taco Bell drive-thru, and drive me back home. Then we can hang out and play video games if you’re not a rapist. This is maybe 2 miles round trip. I’ll pay in tacos. or chalupas. whatever. Seriously my desire for tacos right now is totally unmanageable, so I’d probably even buy you a 7 layer burrito if you asked nicely.

This man, whose Craigslist plea made it to the front page of Reddit, really wanted Taco Bell, or a ride to Taco Bell, and maybe even a new friend.

The Daily Dot reports that the man followed up on Reddit under the username “SquirrelSoup” to let everyone know he waited until he sobered up before driving himself to Taco Bell, where he ordered a “nacho loco taco, a crunchy taco, a soft taco, a chalupa, and some cinnabon bites.”

