We Tasted Taco Bell's Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos That Don't Come Out Until Next Month

We had to go to a florist’s shop in Manhattan and deliver a secret password in order to try some Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos today.The new flavour will be launching on March 7.



How are they?

You get the Cool Ranch flavour right up front when your tongue hits the taco shell. After that, it becomes hard to pin down that Cool Ranch taste once meat, cheese, and lettuce hits.

But it’s really good, and yes, you end up with a bit of Cool Ranch dust on your fingers.

Simply put, if you like Cool Ranch Doritos and Taco Bell tacos… well, you can’t go wrong.

It came in this Cool Ranch-branded sleeve (the other side of the sleeve is Nacho Cheese):

Here’s a closeup of the Cool Ranch Christmas dust:

And here’s what the Cool Ranch Big Box meal looks like:

WATCH BELOW: We Taste Test Taco Bell’s Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos

