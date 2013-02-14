Taco Bell Is About To Launch Its New flavour Of Doritos Locos Tacos

Photo: Taco Bell

Attention, Cool Ranch fanatics!Your Doritos Locos Tacos are on the way.



Taco Bell has announced that it is launching Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos on March 7.

It’s the follow-up flavour to the wildly successful Nacho Cheese flavour, which has helped turn around the chain’s fortunes over the past year.

Here’s the press release from Taco Bell:

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2013 – When Taco Bell® launched Doritos® Locos Tacos in 2012, it quickly became the company’s most successful product launch ever, selling more than 350 million in less than a year. While Taco Bell lovers couldn’t get enough of the Doritos Nacho Cheese taco shell combined with the company’s classic crunchy taco ingredients, it wasn’t long before fans turned to social media and asked “when is Doritos Cool Ranch coming?”

On March 7, 2013, Doritos Cool Ranch fans won’t have to wait any longer. Today Taco Bell announced it will launch another soon-to-be blockbuster Doritos flavour to the Doritos Locos Tacos line-up: Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos. The announcement was made today directly to Taco Bell’s most ardent fans across social and digital media channels, and via a six-second Vine video announcement, the first-ever product announcement made by Taco Bell using the Vine platform.

“There has been enormous interest in the new Cool Ranch flavour of Doritos Locos Tacos and people are wondering why it took so long,” said Greg Creed, chief executive officer, Taco Bell Corp. “Originally we had planned to launch the Cool Ranch flavour in the same year as the introduction of Doritos Locos Tacos. However, the demand for Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos was so strong that we worked closely with our partner Frito-Lay to increase our capacity and meet the needs of both Doritos Cool Ranch and Nacho Cheese fans.”

Taco Bell plans to support the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos launch with its largest marketing campaign in history, topping the launch of the original Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos. Specific details of the marketing campaign will be released in the coming weeks. To gain consumer feedback and ensure the taco shell delivered on the same Cool Ranch taste and crunch consumers expect from Doritos, Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos were tested in select restaurants in Toledo, Ohio for more than six months. To join in the conversation and keep in-the-know about Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, fans can tweet @TacoBell using #CoolRanchDLT and by staying tuned to youtube.com/tacobell.

