Taco Bell will launch its Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos on March 7, but we were given an early preview of the new item today.



In short, it’s crunchy and delicious.

Watch below for a first look at Taco Bell’s yet-to-be-released Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos:



Produced by William Wei

