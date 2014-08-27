Taco Bell Is Having A Contest For A Lifetime Of Free Food

Taco Bell will give up to 11 lucky customers a lifetime of free food to celebrate its new dollar menu.

For the contest, the company released 11 unique dollar bills in 11 U.S. cities. For 11 consecutive days starting Tuesday, Taco Bell will release a serial number for the dollar bill in the city of the day. Participants can check the website to see if they have a match.

Potential winners have a month to find the bills, according to the promotional website.

Taco Bell The contest coincides with Taco Bell’s new ‘Dollar Cravings’ menu.

The 11 winners will be awarded a $US10,000 gift card — which Taco Bell claims is enough for life.

The company says the $US10,000 figure is based on a consumption of $US216 per year for 46 years.

Estimated odds of winning are one in 2.4 billion, according to the website.

So far, Taco Bell has only released a serial number for Los Angeles.

