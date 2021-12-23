Taco Bell is adding chicken wings to its menu for one week in January

Taco Bell’s chicken wings will be available in all its US restaurants from January 6. Getty Images

Taco Bell is adding a new chicken wing dish to its menu for one week in January.

The dish, which includes five bone-in crispy chicken wings, will cost $US5.99 ($AU8).

Growing demand for chicken wings and supply chain issues led to shortages and price hikes this year.

Taco Bell is adding chicken wings to its menu in January.

The fast-food chain said in a press release that was shared with multiple news organizations that the dish will be available from 6 January for one week after 2 p.m. local time at all its US restaurants.

The $US5.99 ($AU8) dish includes five bone-in crispy chicken wings, which are coated in Mexican Queso seasoning, and are served with its spicy ranch dippy sauce, CNN reported. Insider reached out to Taco Bell for more details but did not immediately hear back.

Taco Bell joins a crop of major fast-food chains gradually adding new items to their menus – even if for a limited period – after scaling back in 2020.

Taco Bell cut more than a dozen items last year, including its seven-layer burrito, potatoes, Mexican pizza, and breakfast menu.

Despite backlash from its fans, these cuts ultimately paid off, Insider’s Mary Meisenzahl reported. In the third quarter of 2020, Taco Bell served 30 million more customers than in the whole of 2019, and each order was completed 17 seconds faster.

The introduction of chicken wings to the menu could give the chain a nice boost to kick off the year. This popular dish has been growing in demand in fast-food, resulting in new players entering the market such as DJ Khaled with his new online delivery venture, Another Wing.

But rising demand for chicken wings, along with industry-wide supply chain challenges, led to shortages and price hikes earlier this year with some restaurants complaining of suppliers jacking up prices by as much as 99%.