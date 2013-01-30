Taco Bell CEO Says Cool Ranch Doritos Tacos Are On The Way

Photo: Taco Bell on Facebook

Here we go!Taco Bell CEO Greg Creed confirmed to CBS This Morning that the next flavour in the incredibly successful Doritos Locos Tacos line, Cool Ranch, is coming soon.



The Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos have been spectacularly popular and its helping the chain turn things around.

Earlier, Taco Bell had teased the Cool Ranch tacos on Facebook, saying that “anything could happen in 2013.”

There’s more Doritos taco shell goodness on the way too. Taco Bell is also working on a Flamas shell — a chilli-lime flavour.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.