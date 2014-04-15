Customers Prefer Taco Bell Breakfast Over McDonald's

Taco Bell’s breakfast menu is off to a solid start.

The Waffle Taco, A.M. Crunchwrap, and other menu items have boosted sales and traffic significantly at stores nationwide since launching on March 27, according to a recent Citi Research survey.

The survey also found that more consumers prefer Taco Bell’s breakfast over McDonald’s — which has the largest share of the breakfast market.

“The initial indications are positive for Taco Bell,” Citi Research analysts wrote. “While this development is clearly not a positive for McDonald’s, it is still early and it may be possible for both McDonald’s and Taco Bell to continue to grow at breakfast at the expense of other competitors.”

Of the Taco Bell breakfast consumers that Citi surveyed, 61% said they plan on visiting Taco Bell at least once a week for breakfast going forward — including 17% who said they would visit at least twice a week.

Consumers’ favourite item on the menu is the Breakfast Burrito, followed by the Waffle Taco and the A.M. Crunchwrap.

