Taco Bell Is Testing A New Quesadilla-Wrapped Breakfast Burrito

A couple months after rolling out its first ever breakfast menu, Taco Bell is testing a brand new addition to its morning offerings.

The Breakfast Quesarito is an egg-and-cheese breakfast burrito wrapped inside a grilled cheese quesadilla, instead of a regular tortilla. Customers can add sausage or bacon for $US1.99 and steak for $US2.79.

The Breakfast Quesarito is currently only available at Taco Bell restaurants in Oklahoma City, Taco Bell spokesman Ken Fisk told Business Insider.

The quesarito was made famous by the Chipotle secret menu. Taco Bell has since tested

a quesarito for lunch and dinner times as well.

The Quesarito was first spotted by a Grub Grade reader.

