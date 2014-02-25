Taco Bell Is Going To Start Serving Breakfast At All Locations Next Month

Ashley Lutz

Taco Bell’s breakfast menu will go on March 27.

The breakfast menu will be available at all locations from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., the company said in a release.

Some Taco Bell locations will serve breakfast for extended hours.

Taco Bell has been testing its breakfast menu for more than a year.

Key menu items include its Breakfast Crunchwrap, and a Waffle Taco.

The brand also sells “Mountain Dew A.M.” — a special mix of orange juice and Mountain Dew.

Breakfast is the fastest-growing category for restaurant brands, according to Taco Bell.

McDonald’s is considering offering its breakfast for extended hours.

