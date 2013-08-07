Taco Bell Breakfast Will Expand To More Than 100 New Locations

Foodbeast The Waffle Taco

The Waffle Taco, which is currently being tested at a number of Southern California Taco Bells, will be offered at more than 100 new locations beginning Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

Restaurants in Fresno, Calif., Omaha, Neb. and Chattanooga, Tenn. will now have the Waffle Taco — made with scrambled eggs, sausage and a side of syrup — in addition to a full breakfast menu.

The kinks have been worked out of the production of the 460-calorie breakfast item, which is now fried at a different temperature and changed shape since it debuted this spring.

Yum Brands President Richard Carucci said during a July conference call that breakfast has accounted for about 4% of sales in restaurants where it was available.

If the expansion goes well, Chief Marketing Officer Brian Niccol told the Associated Press he doesn’t see why the breakfast menu wouldn’t expand nationally to all locations.

He said part of the reason for the expansion is to see how well restaurants handled the additional menu items.

