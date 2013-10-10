Taco Bell's Breakfast Menu Is Going National

Taco Bell’s breakfast menu will go national in 2014.

The breakfast menu will be available at the chain’s thousands of U.S. locations next year, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

Taco Bell has been testing its breakfast menu for more than a year.

Key menu items include its Breakfast Crunchwrap, and a Waffle Taco.

The brand also sells “Mountain Dew A.M.” — a special mix of orange juice and Mountain Dew.

