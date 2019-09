<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Last week we were given a special opportunity to try new, soon-to-be-released breakfast items by Taco Bell. We ate and devoured the Waffle Taco, A.M. Crunchwrap, and Cinnabon Delights. The verdict? In a word -- "Mmm." Produced by Will Wei Additional camera by Graham Flanagan

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.