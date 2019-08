Taco Bell just unveiled the “biscuit taco” — a new breakfast item that looks exactly as it sounds. We tried the biscuit taco with fried chicken and another somewhat more traditional biscuit taco filled with sausage, egg, and cheese.

Produced by Will Wei & Joe Avella

Follow BI Video: On Facebook



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.