Taco Bell wants to open a restaurant with alcohol

One of Taco Bell’s restaurants could start serving alcohol.

The brand has applied for a liquor licence at its Wicker Park location in Chicago, according to Eater.

Taco Bell tells Eater that the new location will have a “completely new urban restaurant design.”

Serving alcohol could help Taco Bell gain a more upscale image like fast casual chains Chipotle, Rusty Taco, and Rubio’s.

Taco Bell’s parent company opened a gourmet taco concept called U.S. Taco Co., which was supposed to serve boozy milkshakes.

Those plans were postponed after the brand was unable to obtain a liquor licence.

Taco Bell A rendering of U.S. Taco Co.

