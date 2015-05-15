Taco Bell wants to open a restaurant with alcohol

One of Taco Bell’s restaurants could start serving alcohol.
The brand has applied for a liquor licence at its Wicker Park location in Chicago, according to Eater.
Taco Bell tells Eater that the new location will have a “completely new urban restaurant design.”
Serving alcohol could help Taco Bell gain a more upscale image like fast casual chains Chipotle, Rusty Taco, and Rubio’s.
Taco Bell’s parent company opened a gourmet taco concept called U.S. Taco Co., which was supposed to serve boozy milkshakes.
Those plans were postponed after the brand was unable to obtain a liquor licence.
A rendering of U.S. Taco Co.
