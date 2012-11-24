10 Of The Tackiest Homes For Sale Right Now

Photo: Sotheby’s Realty
Money doesn’t buy taste, but at least it can get you an interior decorator. There are some homes on the market that are in serious need of a makeover. It’s really no wonder they aren’t selling.
After browsing what’s currently for sale, we’ve pulled together some of the houses we love to hate because of their awful decor.
This $600,000 Monroe Township, N.J. home looks like it was decorated by a Smurf. Several rooms are this same awful shade of blue.
Yes, this is a child's room, but it hurts our eyes. The other three bedrooms in the house need some redecorating, too.
This $19.9 million mansion in Georgia was featured on HGTV's Million Dollar Rooms. But we think it's hideous.
This $14.99 million mansion in Centre Island, NY was inspired by Marie-Antoinette's Le Petite Trianon In Versailles.
The condo was built in 1982, and looks as if it hasn't been re-decorated since. And the owners already appear to be packing up.
We admire the bright colours, but everything really clashes. The rest of the house is just as eccentric.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.