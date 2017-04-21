Tackle your team's daily tasks with this workflow manager

Picture: Supplied

Your team is like a machine, and proper communication is the oil that keeps it running smoothly. So, when it comes to keeping your crew on the same page, you need a workflow tool that tracks your projects, updates your team, and lets you see what everyone else is working on. Fortunately, Task Pigeon delivers this and more without breaking your team’s budget.

Featured in TechInvest, The Daily Telegraph and Finance Magazine, Task Pigeon is a workflow solution that keeps your entire team in the know with project deadline updates, task filters, and support for Google Drive and Dropbox. Plus, with this tool, you can see who is assigned what, when a project is due, and any communication that has happened that may affect that task, giving you complete control over the tasks at hand.

Now, you can sign up for a lifetime subscription to Task Pigeon for only $78 AUD [$59 USD], or if you’re looking for a smaller plan, you can get a year for $33 AUD [$25 USD] or three years for $64 AUD [$49 USD].

