Want The Same Awesome PlayBook Touch Gestures On Your BlackBerry Torch? Here's How To Get 'Em

Photo: CrackBerry

One of our favourite things about the BlackBerry PlayBook is the set of touch gestures used for cycling through open apps and switching on the device.Now there’s a neat app called Tabphone for the BlackBerry Torch that will add those same gestures to your phone. You can set gestures for accessing your settings, switching apps, and activating search.



You can get the app now for $3.99 from CrackBerry’s app store.

[Via CrackBerry]

Don’t Miss: Our Full Review Of The BlackBerry PlayBook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.