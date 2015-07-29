This CEO loves drones so much he filmed a tour of his office with one

Adam Singolda, the CEO of Taboola — the online content auto-recommendation platform valued at more than $US1 billion — has a couple of new toys: Drones.
Almost every spare moment he gets, Singolda is flying and filming, so it made sense to take the drones for a spin around the office, creating a video rather than the standard still-image office tour — which Singolda thinks is “a bit ’90s.”
We’ve pulled GIFs from the best bits of the video around Taboola’s swanky NYC digs, which feature a golf course, piano, fish tank, and lots of branded furniture.
Warning — as these are GIF files, please wait a little while for some of them to load.
Disclosure: Business Insider is a Taboola customer.
The wall is decorated with the user preferences options you see when you click the 'x' next to a Taboola content recommendation.
RAW Embed
(video provider='vimeo' id='133301387' size='xlarge' align='center')
Taboola Office NY #Drone from adam on Vimeo.
Music credit: Party Supplies
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.