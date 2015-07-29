This CEO loves drones so much he filmed a tour of his office with one

Lara O'Reilly
Adam singolda taboolaInstagram/@singoldaTaboola CEO Adam Singolda (left) at the controls.

Adam Singolda, the CEO of Taboola —  the online content auto-recommendation platform valued at more than $US1 billion  — has a couple of new toys: Drones.

Almost every spare moment he gets, Singolda is flying and filming, so it made sense to take the drones for a spin around the office, creating a video rather than the standard still-image office tour — which Singolda thinks is “a bit ’90s.”

We’ve pulled GIFs from the best bits of the video around Taboola’s swanky NYC digs, which feature a golf course, piano, fish tank, and lots of branded furniture.

Warning — as these are GIF files, please wait a little while for some of them to load.

Disclosure: Business Insider is a Taboola customer.

And we're off! Singolda revs the DJI Phantom 3 into action.

This is the branded waiting area.

A quick spin around reception.

Zooming past the office fish.

And from another angle.

Flying over the dining area.

The wall is decorated with the user preferences options you see when you click the 'x' next to a Taboola content recommendation.

Round to the office golf course.

Byeee!

Here's the video in full.

(video provider='vimeo' id='133301387' size='xlarge' align='center')

Taboola Office NY #Drone from adam on Vimeo.

Music credit: Party Supplies

