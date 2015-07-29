This CEO loves drones so much he filmed a tour of his office with one

Instagram/@singolda Taboola CEO Adam Singolda (left) at the controls.

Adam Singolda, the CEO of Taboola — the online content auto-recommendation platform valued at more than $US1 billion — has a couple of new toys: Drones.

Almost every spare moment he gets, Singolda is flying and filming, so it made sense to take the drones for a spin around the office, creating a video rather than the standard still-image office tour — which Singolda thinks is “a bit ’90s.”

We’ve pulled GIFs from the best bits of the video around Taboola’s swanky NYC digs, which feature a golf course, piano, fish tank, and lots of branded furniture.

Warning — as these are GIF files, please wait a little while for some of them to load.

Disclosure: Business Insider is a Taboola customer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.