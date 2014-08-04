Website Recommendation Company Taboola Says It's On Pace To Do $US250 Million In Revenue

Taboola/Facebook Taboola CEO Adam Singolda

Taboola, the “discovery platform” that recommends content to users based on stories they’re reading online, announced Monday it acquired Perfect Market, a digital service that helps publishers increase traffic and revenue.

The company also announced it will launch Taboola-X, a new service incorporating Perfect Market’s technology. Adam Singolda, Taboolas founder and CEO, says his company has also crossed the quarter-billion dollar run rate, and remains profitable.

Taboola currently works with publishers, including Time and The Huffington Post, to boost traffic on their sites. Singolda explains that Taboola’s technology, which he says makes 150 billion recommendations each month to 400 million people, finds users who may be interested in other content on the site; they just didn’t know it existed.

The other side of the business, which generates profit for Taboola, offers readers similar articles to the ones they’re currently reading, but from other publishers around the web.

With the help of Perfect Market, Taboola can now recommend more than just videos, slideshows, and articles. Taboola-X will be able to pull key terms from a story and show readers products and services based on the content they’re looking at.

“We would basically marry our existing product capabilities, which is content viewability, and we are going to connect all of that into Perfect Market’s technology to choose between products, services, or content in real time,” Singolda says.

Say for example you type in “Apple” on your desktop using Google search and you click on article about the iPhone. With this new technology, the company could place an ad for you to go directly to Apple’s site and buy the product.

If you’re on the go and access Apple through Twitter, Singolda says you’re less likely to purchase a phone. In that case, Taboola would recommend an article about the new iPhone instead of linking to the product. It all depends on who is accessing the content and how they are accessing it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.