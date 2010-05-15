Lame iPhone App Charges $3 To Turn Tweets Into A Magazine

In this morning’s round up of tech news you need to know we highlighted a post from Mashable touting a new iPad Twitter application called Tabloids.



The promise of Tabloids, a $2.99 app, is that it turns your giant Twitter stream into something more elegant, resembling a newspaper or magazine.

Why do people think we want to take new technology and cram it into old packaging?

One of the best features of Twitter is the constant, chronological stream of information. It couldn’t be easier to sort through: Open Twitter, then scroll. Boom, presto, bango, done!

But, whatever, we decided to take a chance on Tabloids. It looked different. Since Twitter needs all the help it can get with its product, and since we’re not head over heels in love with any iPad Twitter apps, we thought we’d see if it was any good. Maybe there’s something for Twitter or other app makers to learn from it.

We should have trusted our guts.

Here's the settings, nice wood grain background. You add your Twitter account... And this is what you get for a tweet stream. Makes no sense to us. We don't know how to refresh. We don't know who tweeted what, we just don't get it. Click on one of the tweets and get the page popping up. To get back to our stream, we have to swipe up on the page. This is a actually a very nice action. But, the bottom line is that we don't have any sense of what we're looking at. We have no idea what's new, who tweeted what, or how to get the latest news.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.