Tablets Will Be A 100 Million Unit Market By 2013 -- Analyst Report

The market for tablet computers will balloon to more than 100 million units by 2013, according to a new report from Digitmes Research.



That’s a pretty staggering explosion. Apple sold 4.19 million iPads last quarter, and accounted for the vast majority of the entire tablet market.

Digitimes thinks the tablets could outsell netbooks as soon as this quarter, though it expects the broader notebook market to remain several times larger than the tablet market.

The report also predicts that 800 million smartphones will be sold in 2013.

