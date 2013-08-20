How Tablets Are Driving A Huge Explosion In Mobile Video

Mobile video has begun to accumulate scale, and has also turned out to be one of the few types of mobile content — along with games — that monetizes reliably and drives premium ad rates.

That’s reflected in the much higher prices that mobile publishers can command for mobile video ads, compared to standard mobile formats like banners. eMarketer estimates mobile video will account for $US520 million in ad spending in the U.S. this year, or 13% of the digital video ad market.

In a recent report, BI Intelligence breaks down the mobile video ecosystem, analysing the behaviour and devices behind the growth in consumption, and examining the demographics and behaviour of mobile video consumers.

We specifically detail how mobile video monetization is booming, and look at the new video ecosystem that is taking shape, with tablets — rather than television — at the center.

Here are some additional key points about tablet video habits:

