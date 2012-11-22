Tablets Drive Mobile Share Of Online Video Viewing

Tablets accounted for 3.2 per cent of all online video consumption at the end of the third quarter, according to Ooyala’s most recent Global Video Index. The number is remarkable because just six months before, tablets’ share was only 1.7 per cent.



That means tablets’ share of overall online video almost doubled in two quarters. This growth didn’t come at the expense of smartphones. Smartphone viewing also grew, albeit more modestly, and ended the third quarter with a 2.2 per cent share of online video.

Ooyala attributes some of tablets’ gains to the release of the new iPad in early 2012.

Mobile video, combining smartphones and tablets, ended the third quarter with a 5.4 per cent share of Internet video viewing. As we wrote in a recent report, mobile video adoption drives opportunities in monetization via ads and in-app revenue.

