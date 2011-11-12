Tablets Are The New Workstation

The modern workforce is changing where work is done. Remember when employees worked 9-to-5 at the office? Now, thanks to tablets, laptops and smart phones, the commute to the office era is over. With the addition of an Internet connection, employees can complete nearly all of their work projects remotely. The upshot is more work is being done via mobile devices than ever before.



The Tablet Boom—iPad vs. Android

With more employees working out of the office than ever before, businesses need solutions that will empower mobile workers to increase their productivity. A growing number of companies and schools are deploying tablets to employees and contractors resulting in a sizeable tablet boom. The two main tablet platforms that account for 95% of the market are Apple’s iPad and Google’s Android. The HP Touchpad and RIM playbook makeup the market share balance. The iPad commands 68% market share vs. 27% by Android tablets.

The recent movement toward laptop-free working is growing, and not solely because tablets are incredibly portable, lightweight and come with increasingly faster computing speed. Until now, tablets were used primarily as content consumption devices for email and reading documents. The transformation of tablets into content creation devices, or workstations occurs when they are combined with a powerful cloud service that is designed to enhance today’s dynamic work environment. The three key components of the ideal cloud service are:

The ability to edit and save MS Office documents—word processing, spreadsheets and presentations—just like you can on your laptop. Based on feedback from Soonr’s 70,000+ customers, office applications are the second most widely used productivity applications after email. Access to all your files that reside on other computers. Employees have a variety of computing devices, yet everyone needs to share the same information. Advanced cloud services also sync the files from all your computers and devices automatically; so all your computers have the same files as your tablet. Built for collaboration. File collaboration in the cloud enables employees to all work on the same business file, so there is one single source of truth. This eliminates the time consuming process of emailing files back and forth and having to track changes on various versions that are sent out.

In today’s mobile workplace, an agile business must quickly, easily and safely share important information. A company’s ability to instantly collaborate determines its success. Many mobile workers are abandoning their laptops and embracing tablets. Now more than ever, businesses are looking for ways to empower tablets to increase their workforce’s mobile productivity. Tablets combined with the right cloud service can transform it into the new workstation with virtually limitless business capabilities.

