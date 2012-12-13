Reading Migrates To Tablets

More than 30 per cent of American adults use their tablet devices daily to read news.



Over 15 per cent read a book on their tablets every day, according to Pew’s Demographics Of Mobile News report. The Pew study excluded e-readers, which are sometimes lumped together with tablets in a single market.

Interestingly, despite being trumped as a much ballyhooed saviour for magazines, it seems few Americans regularly use a tablet to browse their favourite magazines (10 per cent or less across age groups).

Nonetheless, the findings point to a mobile future for reading.

As we discussed last week, books and magazines are the fastest growing mobile content category by audience growth. News is the fourth largest content category by audience size and continues to show significant audience growth.

Whether mobile growth in news and books will be able to make up for lost offline or desktop-based revenue is another question. E-books typically cost much less than their print counterparts, for example. However, for ad-supported content, the huge growth in tablets sales should be welcome news because tablets are a much more promising ad platform than smartphones.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.