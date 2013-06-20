Tablets Are The Top Mobile Commerce Device

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Tablets Account For Majority Of Mobile Commerce Volume (Adyen)



A new study finds that tablets now account for 53% of mobile commerce by volume. Also, the iPad and the iPhone were by far the most popular devices for mobile commerce transactions. Overall, the report found that mobile transactions grew 75% in the last 10 months and now account for 14% of all global payments transactions. Read >Huawei Open To A Deal For Nokia (Financial Times)

The chairman of its consumer business group said it would consider an acquisition, depending on Nokia’s willingness. While it’s still speculative, it is hard to understate the impact a Huawei-Nokia tie-up would have in the mobile ecosystem. Huawei is one of the largest Android manufacturers — although it also makes Windows Phone — but it’s not clear where a deal would leave Microsoft’s platform. Furthermore, any potential deal would meet intense scrutiny because of Huawei’s rumoured ties to the Chinese military. Read >

Candy Crush Saga Maker Eyes IPO (Wall Street Journal)

Midasplayer International Holding Co. has hired bankers to pursue an initial public offering. While Candy Crush Saga is popular, mobile gaming companies haven’t persuasively demonstrated that they can move between the sink-or-swim hit-driven model. For example, Draw Something’s user count deflated last year after owner OMGPOP was acquired by Zynga. Read >

Microsoft Builds Its Own iAd For Windows 8 Apps (Ad Age)

Microsoft is creating native ad formats for Windows 8 apps across smartphones, tablets, and the desktop. The mediocre performance of Apple’s similar native ad format initiative, iAd, doesn’t inspire confidence that the demand is necessarily there for such a product. Furthermore, are Windows 8 apps even popular enough to attract major brand spend? Read >

Mobile Commerce Experiences Still Lag Desktop Counterparts (MarketingCharts)

Nearly 30% of respondents to a new Econsultancy and IBM Tealeaf study rated their mobile customer experience as “poor” or “very poor.” Read >

AT&T Starts Nationwide Rollout of FaceTime (AppleInsider)

Apple’s popular video calling service will now be available over its cellular network for all subscribers. Previously, you had to be a LTE subscriber or connected to a Wi-Fi network. Read >

Yahoo Reportedly Interested in Video App Maker Qwiki (AllThingsD)

Fresh off the heels of the Tumblr acquisition, Yahoo looks to continue its shopping spree, reportedly considering a $50 million offer for Qwiki, an iPhone app which allows users to make short movies from photos, music, and videos. Read >

