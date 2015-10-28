Everything you need to know about the tablet market in four charts from Apple's earnings today

A few years ago, everybody thought tablets like the iPad were going to kill personal computers.

Now it doesn’t look like that at all.

Apple is a good proxy for this battle, as the company essentially invented the tablet market with the iPad in 2011.

But Apple’s quarterly iPad sales have been dropping on an annualized basis in every single quarter since the beginning of 2014. This quarter, unit sales dropped below 10 million for the first time since mid-2011.

Another indication of a product that’s not doing well: Apple’s had to lower prices for the iPad more than $US200 from its peak. iPhone prices have ping-ponged a bit, but have stayed basically stable between $US650 and $US700 since 2011.

Meanwhile, Apple just set a all-time quarterly record for Mac sales:

And average selling prices for the Mac have ping-ponged a bit, but are basically stable

More and more, the tablet is looking like a fad. Now that phone screens have gotten larger, there’s just not that much use for a slightly-bigger touch-screen device that works like a phone, but without the phone part.

