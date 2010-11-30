Tablets Are Already Crushing Growth In The PC Market

Analysts at Gartner just slashed their projections for PC sales in 2010 and 2011, citing the iPad and other tablets as a major factor.



The latest Gartner report predicts that PC sales for 2010 will be up 14.3% over 2009, and will increase by 15.9% in 2011. That’s a serious downward revision from its September numbers of 17.9% and 18.1% respectively.

The difference is “due in no small part to growing user interest in media tablets such as the iPad,” Gartner says. While few consumers are ready to forgo PCs altogether, Garter predicts that tablets will “displace around 10 per cent of PC units by 2014.”

Don’t Miss: Here Are 10 New Tablets You Can Buy Next Year

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.