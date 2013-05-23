The Unstoppable Rise Of Mobile Commerce

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Tablets And Smartphones Leap To One-Fifth Of E-Commerce Traffic (Monetate)

First it was comScore, which reported that U.S. mobile commerce grew 31% in the first quarter of 2013 compared to the same quarter in 2012. That’s in contrast to desktop e-commerce that grew 13% year-over-year and traditional offline retail which only grew a paltry 1%. Total retail spend via mobile devices for the quarter was $5.9 billion. Now, Monetate is reporting that tablets and smartphones accounted for 21% of all e-commerce traffic in the U.S., compared to only 2% two years ago. Tablets actually had a slight edge over smartphones in generating e-commerce traffic, despite there being far fewer tablets in circulation than smartphones. Read >

Customers Not As Happy With iPhone As They Were Last Year (CNET)

Apple still topped the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), but slipped two percentage points from last year. Samsung made the largest gain, jumping 7 percentage points, but still placed behind Motorola and Nokia. The ACSI is based on a survey of 70,000 people in the U.S. Read >

Mobile-Native U.S. Teens Are Over Facebook (Pew)

Pew found U.S. teens have waning for enthusiasm for Facebook, which they view as inundated with adults, drama, and reputation management. We wrote about this phenomenon in a recent report. Buzzfeed had a good round up up of the respondent’s quotes. Elsewhere, Pew reported that 47% of U.S. teens own smartphones and one-third access the Internet primarily through a cell phone. Read > The New Xbox Is Here (Xbox)

The new Xbox wants to become an all-in-one entertainment system, and will fuse with the Windows operating system, which means Windows users will be able to port their apps like Skype to Xbox. Read >

The U.S. Now Has 82.4 Million Broadband Connections (GigaOm)

The U.S. broadband business added 1.1 million net new connections in the first three months of 2013. Telecom companies like AT&T and Verizon are actually losing DSL customers, even as they add fibre customers. In any case, these numbers show that the fixed-line broadband is still growing, even as mobile broadband takes off. Read >

IBM’s Watson Is Coming to Mobile (Forbes)

The Jeopardy-winning supercomputer will makes its way on to smartphones in the next few months as a customer service agent for companies like ANZ Bank, Nielsen, Celcom, IHS, and Royal Bank of Canada. Read >

Mobile Messaging App MessageMe Hits 5 Million Users (TechCrunch)

That’s up from 1 million as little as six weeks ago. These numbers mean it is still small compared to rivals like WhatsApp and Viber, but nonetheless shows the disruptive potential of mobile messaging, which we covered in a recent report. Read >

Boost Mobile Releases New Take on Mobile Wallet (GigaOM)

The U.S. operator released new mobile financial services apps yesterday that combine its prepaid mobile services model with a prepaid cash account. It is primarily aimed at consumers that don’t have a credit card or bank account. It will also let users pay bills and send money to family or friends through a cash transfer network, similar to what carriers are doing in the developing world. Read >

Over 60% Of Android Traffic Comes From Emerging Markets (51Degrees.mobi)

Different operating systems see different portions of their traffic come from users in emerging markets. Android sees nearly two-thirds come from the developing world. iOS, meanwhile, sees only 30% of its traffic come from emerging markets. Read >

