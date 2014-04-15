Here Are The Completely Different Ways Smartphones And Tablets Are Used For Shopping And Buying

The PC is being eclipsed as a shopping tool. Mobile is becoming a primary place to both shop and buy online.

But mobile has too often been understood by retailers as a singular category, when in fact smartphones and tablets are used very differently.

Tablets are lean-back devices that consumers use to browse, research, and buy — great product views are key on these devices. Smartphones are much more commonly used as an in-store shopping companion. Smartphone retail apps should have QR code scanners and easily accessible price comparison information.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we take stock of the explosion in tablet-based e-commerce, analyse the best data available on tablet shopper behaviour and how it’s different from the behaviour of smartphone owners. We also explore why retailers have lagged in creating tablet-friendly shopping experiences for their users, despite allocating budgets to ad campaigns meant to be viewed on tablets.

Here’s how tablets are emerging as a preferred e-commerce device:

