Tablets & PCs: One Industry Or Two?

It’s old news that tablets are eating the lunch of old-line PC makers, but the size of the bites can be surprising. A series of reports last week showed PC shipments flat to down, while tablets – led by the iPad – are selling more strongly than most observers expected.



Let’s start with the PCs. For the last seven quarters, global PC shipments have seen less than 10% growth, according to Gartner. In Q2 2012, PC shipments slipped to 87.5 million from 87.6 million in the same quarter of 2012. That’s as small of a drop (0.1%) as analysts routinely measure, but even so, the numbers make it official: Making PCs is an industry in decline.

