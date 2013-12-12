Tablets Are Becoming A Favourite Shopping Tool, And They're Used Totally Differently From Smartphones

While behaviour on smartphones and tablets has already begun differentiating itself in general, that’s doubly true for retail. Tablet users do more research and buying at home and at night than smartphone users, and they tend to make bigger purchases, more frequently.

Retailers haven’t paid much attention to the nuances of tablet-based retail behaviour, however, due to the devices lower penetration rate. But if they continue ignoring the tablet opportunity — as many have been — they risk missing out on sales on a channel that is quickly eclipsing smartphones.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we take stock of the explosion in tablet-based e-commerce, analyse the best data available on tablet shopper behaviour and how it’s different from the behaviour of smartphone owners. We also explore why retailers have lagged in creating tablet-friendly shopping experiences for their users, despite allocating budgets to ad campaigns meant to be viewed on tablets.

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

Here’s how mobile commerce is shaping up this year, and how tablets are emerging as a preferred e-commerce device:

Mobile spending: Commerce conducted on tablets and smartphones, will account for nearly $US30 billion this year, and we expect tablets to take a 50% share of that total by year-end , despite their lower penetration rate.

Commerce conducted on tablets and smartphones, will account for nearly $US30 billion this year, and , despite their lower penetration rate. In terms of time-spend, we’re past the mobile retail tipping point : Mobile now accounts for 59% of time spent on e-commerce, according to comScore.

: Mobile now accounts for 59% of time spent on e-commerce, according to comScore. Smartphones tend to be used in the middle of the shopping process, while tablets are used both at the beginning for high-level research and at the end to finalise purchases .

. But retailers aren’t ready for the surge in tablet commerce . Most of their tablet sites and landing pages are sub-standard, and consumers report being dissatisfied with their tablet shopping experiences.

. Most of their tablet sites and landing pages are sub-standard, and consumers report being dissatisfied with their tablet shopping experiences. In spite of these shortcomings, tablet-focused advertising shows promise . The data shows that audiences are surprisingly receptive to interactive tablet ads.

. The data shows that audiences are surprisingly receptive to interactive tablet ads. It’s a global story too. In many emerging markets, adoption of smartphones, and especially tablets, is still in its early stages. Smartphone and tablet penetration will speed up, and cause mobile commerce to accelerate along with it.

The report is full of charts and data that can be easily downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

For full access to the report on Mobile Commerce And Tablets sign up for a free trial subscription today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.